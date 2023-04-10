Maia Pietraho with her artwork inspired by the poem “Flowers in the Dark” that is featured in Brunswick’s Poetry Stroll. This April, in honor of National Poetry Month, the Brunswick High School Library and the Brunswick High School Art Department, along with Spindleworks, People Plus and participating Brunswick businesses, have created a Poetry Stroll through downtown Brunswick. Enjoy classic poems displayed along Maine Street featuring poetry-inspired BHS student artwork, along with original poetry and artwork created by Spindleworks and People Plus. Courtesy of Daurene Jerome
Trevor Campbell with his artwork inspired by the poem “The Garden by Moonlight.” His piece, along with other students’ artwork, is featured in the Poetry Stroll. Courtesy of Daurene Jerome