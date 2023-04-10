Close to 100 people gathered on the steps of the Portland Police Department Monday night to protest against neo-Nazis and other groups that foment hatred, letting them know they are not welcome in Maine’s largest city.

Monday’s peaceful rally also provided protesters with an opportunity to criticize the Portland Police Department, which made no arrests and did not interrogate any of the masked neo-Nazis who marched through downtown Portland on April 1 holding a banner that said “Defend White Communities” and giving passersby the Nazi salute.

Protesters demanded to know why police allowed members of the Nationalist Social Club (NSC) to walk away after a fight broke out on the sidewalk in front of Portland City Hall without being questioned.

After Monday’s protest outside the police station ended, protesters walked to City Hall, where they were expected to express their concerns during the public comment section of the Portland City Council meeting.

