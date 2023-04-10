Gov. Janet Mills is considering whether Maine will stock up on an abortion pill that could be removed from the market as soon as Friday, following the example of states like California, Massachusetts, and Washington.

The pill, mifepristone, is the first of two used in medication abortion, the most common way to end an unwanted pregnancy. On Friday, a federal judge in Texas determined that federal authorities improperly fast-tracked its approval. The government has until Friday to appeal the injunction.

However, a federal judge in Washington issued a contradictory ruling on Friday, ordering the U.S. Federal Drug Administration not to overturn the mifepristone approval for the 17 states that had signed on to a competing lawsuit, including Maine.

On Monday, Maine joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general to challenge the Texas ruling, urging the court to stay the injunction pending appeal. In an amicus brief, the group warns the ruling endangers lives and tramples states’ authority to protect and promote access to abortion.

“The Texas decision was reckless and yet another fundamental assault on women’s rights,” Mills said. “As the case moves through the courts, my administration is also evaluating options, including procuring mifepristone if needed, to protect access to medication abortion for Maine women.”

Massachusetts has built up about a year’s worth of mifepristone pills, and Washington has stockpiled an estimated three years’ worth. California is taking a different approach, stockpiling about 2 million pills of misoprostol, the second of the two-pill medication abortion pill regimen.

Misoprostol-only medication abortions are slightly less effective than the two-pill regimen and cause the patient more severe side effects, such as cramping, bleeding and nausea. But they are safely done across the world in countries that do not have access to mifepristone, providers say.

Abortion providers in Maine are unsure what the conflicting court rulings mean for their right to offer the two-pill medication abortion after Friday. If mifepristone is banned, they can still offer the slightly less effective one-pill medication abortion or in-clinic surgical abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, is not planning to stockpile mifepristone at its clinics because it doesn’t want to reduce the availability of the national supply, said Chief Strategy Impact Officer Nicole Clegg.

Like Planned Parenthood, Mabel Wadsworth Clinic in Bangor said Monday that it will continue to use mifepristone for its two-pill medication abortions, just as it has for the past 23 years. If the ban goes into effect, it will switch to offer the misoprostol-only regimen.

“This means nothing will change until, at the earliest, April 14th,” Mabel Wadsworth said in a statement issued Monday. “We don’t know yet exactly how these rulings will impact us. However, it has increased the likelihood that the Supreme Court will be called upon to resolve the conflicting decisions.”

