A group of rural Bath residents have petitioned the City Council to kick in $75,000 for a $1.6 million fiber-optic network that would bring them high-speed internet.

The Bath Fiber Optic Alliance, which represents about 500 homes and businesses without access to high-speed internet, also supports the funding request. The homes and businesses are located in the northern and southern parts of the city and rely on DSL phonelines, old cable lines or satellite connections like Starlink to access the internet. They were left out of a massive fiber-optic network completed by GoNetspeed in February that connected about 75% of the city that had been without a fiber connection.

Five residents last week testified in favor of the request. Alicia Romac, a property appraiser who works from home, told the council her internet service frequently cuts out. She said she has tried two different internet service providers to no avail.

“Seventy-five thousand dollars is reasonable,” Romac said. “It’s a one-time deal for a very long return on your investment.”

She said connecting the remaining homes and business to high-speed internet will attract remote workers who want to move to the city.

Alyson Magian told the council she’s unable to work from home due to poor internet service.

Advertisement

“The city of Bath really needs to think about the future and all of the residents,” she said. “(The funding request) is going to go a long, long way to helping.”

City Manager Marc Meyers said Monday the $75,000 will not be included in the initial budget plan he’s presenting to the City Council April 19. The council will discuss possibly adding the money into the budget during a series of workshops April 24-26.

The funding request comes at a time when municipalities and school districts are facing increased costs due to inflation and rising salaries, among other financial pressures. The Regional School Unit 1 budget unveiled last month includes a 3.2% spending increase that would raise Bath property taxes 2.75%. Superintendent Patrick Manuel said money for school supplies and playground equipment was cut to save money.

The Bath Fiber Optic Alliance plans to apply for a $1.15 million grant through the Maine Connectivity Authority to pay for the majority of the project. Consolidated Communications, which is in talks with the alliance to build the network, would pay $350,000, and the city would pay the remaining $75,000.

Brian Allenby, communications director for Maine Connectivity Authority, said public-private partnerships are key in applying for high-speed internet buildout grants.

“We appreciate applications where everyone has skin in the game,” Allenby said.

Nancy Zugehoer, a Brunswick resident who owns property in Bath, told the council a lack of high-speed internet could be a factor in someone choosing not to live in Bath. She said 500 homes and business without high-speed access is too many.

“That’s too large a number of people who are not receiving city support for a service that in 2023 is considered a necessity,” Zugehoer said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: