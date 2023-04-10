AUBURN — A tractor-trailer truck driver from Alabama was injured Monday afternoon when the rig carrying wooden pallets went off the southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike and overturned, according to officials.

Edmond Joe Palmore, 44, of Piedmont, Alabama, suffered minor injuries when the rig broke through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said. Palmore was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The cause of the crash, which occurred near Exit 75, remains under investigation.

Palmore was transporting the pallets from the Walmart Distribution Center in Lewiston to Hazelton, Pennsylvania, according to a state police trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, who reviewed the driver’s logbook. The trooper determined there were no mechanical issues with the truck or issues with the logbook.

The right southbound lane was closed until the pallets were offloaded and the truck removed, Moss said.

Moss said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded for an unknown amount of leaked diesel fuel.

