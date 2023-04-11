Mt. Ararat High School student Adelaide McKelvey learns about the history of Lewiston’s Franco-Americans on Tuesday during a visit to the Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston. Students from Nathalie Gorey’s French class and 13 exchange students from Nancy, France, spent the morning learning about Franco-American culture. Gorey lived in France but said very little is taught there about Franco-Americans. Gorey’s class spent two weeks with host families in France earlier this year. Mt. Ararat students and their families reciprocated by hosting the 13 students and two teachers from France from April 5 to 17. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Flavie Jacquin, center, talks Tuesday with Franco Center volunteer Terry MacLean, right, and Valerie Jurin, left, during her visit to the Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston. Jacquin is one of 13 exchange students from Nancy, France, who are attending Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham from April 5-17. Jurin is one of two teachers from France who are visiting along with the students. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Denise Scammon of the Franco Center, center, tells Mt. Ararat High School students Tuesday about the history of Lewiston’s Franco-Americans during a visit to the Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston. Students from Nathalie Gorey’s French class and 13 exchange students from Nancy, France, spent the morning learning about Franco-American culture. Gorey lived in France but said very little is taught there about Franco-Americans. Gorey’s class spent two weeks with host families in France earlier this year. Students and their families from Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham are reciprocating by hosting the 13 students and two teachers from France from April 5-17. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Mt. Ararat High School French teacher Nathalie Gorey visits the Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston on Tuesday with her class from the Topsham school. She said she lived in France for many years but knows very little about Franco-American culture. She said she has learned a great deal about the French Canadian immigration to Lewiston during her visits to the Franco Center. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edison Bariou, a senior at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham, learns about the history of Lewiston’s Franco-Americans on Tuesday during a visit to the Franco Center on Cedar Street in Lewiston. Students from Nathalie Gorey’s French class and 13 exchange students from Nancy, France, spent the morning learning about Franco American culture. Gorey lived in France but said very little is taught there about Franco-Americans. Gorey’s class spent two weeks with host families in France earlier this year. Mt. Ararat students and their families reciprocated by hosting the 13 students and two teachers from France from April 5-17. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.