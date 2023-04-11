Reporter Tux Turkel’s recent article (“The CMP corridor battle: Where does the money come from?” March 26) is full of speculation and innuendo.
In this piece, Turkel refers to Jim LaBrecque, a supporter of the corridor, as suspecting that “Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, which has opposed the project since it first came before state utility regulators in 2019, may be contributing to the opposition’s legal expenses.” This supposition is shared by Tony Buxton, who chairs the energy and utilities practice group at Portland law firm Preti Flaherty. Preti Flaherty is representing Central Maine Power and Versant.
While NextEra was a major donor, much of the funding to oppose the corridor came from grassroots people like me. People who care about the environment; people who care about the natural beauty of the area; people who care about the First Nations people who will lose valuable fishing grounds. We not only collected signatures, we gave of our time and talents for a variety of fundraising activities. Many of us have contributed on $5 Fridays for years. We opened our wallets to support a cause we believe in strongly.
Linda Woods
Waterville
