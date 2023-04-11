I found a March 26 article (“In CMP corridor battle, where does the money come from?”) quite illuminating. It is obvious that the plaintiffs’ interests are well represented by Maine legal giants Preti Flaherty, Pierce Atwood and Eaton Peabody. Less clear is who is compensating Drummond Woodsum to represent the defendants and their intervenors. Clearly, NextEra has the deepest pockets, and they stand to lose billions if New England Clean Energy Connect is successful and they are presumed to be the major funder. They have been unwilling to reveal their costs associated with the trial.

Jim LaBrecque touches on a number of other issues: Can the legislators use their titles in a private lawsuit? Is the use of their titles a conflict if said lawsuit is before the Law Court, whom the Legislature has the responsibility to appoint?

How is it that former state Rep. Chad Grignon, R-Athens, became a defendant in this case unknowingly, and who is paying for that service? A Drummond Woodsum attorney stated that former state Sen. Tom Saviello, R-Wilton, is responsible for those legal fees. How realistic is that? Seems a bit suspect.

Richard Malaby

former Republican state representative, Hancock

Wiscasset resident

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: