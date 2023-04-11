BATH – Verna L. Lagasse, 83, of Bath, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, Bath, Maine. A graveside service will be held on May 8, 2023. http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

