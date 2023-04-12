Verna L. Lagasse

BATH – Verna L. Lagasse died peacefully at the HillHouse Assisted Living, Bath, April 10, 2023. She was 83 years old.

She leaves behind a loving husband, Richard; and two daughters, Debbie and Kim, one son-in-law; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

For complete obituary, visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

