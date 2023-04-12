WEST EPPING, N.H. – Sandra “Sandy” W. Foss, 80, passed away April 7, 2023 at her daughter’s home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., after a period of declining health.

She was born May 25, 1942 in Worcester, Mass., daughter of the late Daniel O. Nash Jr. and Ruth (Gober) Nash. Sandy grew up and lived the majority of her life in West Epping, N.H., initially on Holt Road and later on Depot Road. She was one of two children in her family and was a graduate of Epping High School. On Aug. 30, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry B. Foss and they raised two children together.

Sandy worked in the shoe manufacturing business as a top stitcher for many years and ended her career at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in their housekeeping department.

Larry and Sandy could often be seen driving in their Mustang Convertible with the “Presley” license plate, heading to dinner or driving to spend time with their kids. Sandy was the biggest Elvis fan there ever was and they visited Graceland several times which was Sandy’s favorite place in the world. They also attended Elvis Week and the Candlelight Vigil where Sandy certainly proved her devotion to the King by standing in line for about 18 hours.

She was also a talented seamstress and would make clothing for her family whether it be a bowling shirt for Larry, a leather seat for Duane’s snowmobile or a prom dress for Sheree.

A short time after Larry’s passing on Nov. 17, 2020, Sandy went to live with Sheree in Vermont. She was also predeceased by her older brother, Raymond A. Nash Sr. in 2012.

Sandy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Jackie Foss, daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and John Savickas; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Thomas, Patrick, Nicholas, Emma, Serenity, Chance, Nadia; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Colton, Dakota, Coral, and Fletcher; four nieces and three nephews.

A public calling hour will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, N.H. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Epping.

For more information, visit http://www.brewittfuneralhome.com .

Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made to

Alzheimer’s Association,

225 North Michigan Ave.,

Floor 17,

Chicago, IL 60601 or

The Humane Society of the United States

1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450,

Washington, DC 20037

