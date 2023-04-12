Kyle Douin’s two-run double sparked a five-run first inning, and Southern Maine extended its baseball winning streak to seven games with a 6-3 victory Wednesday against Colby, in Gorham.

Jason Komulainen added an RBI triple in the first and scored on a single by Anthony Poole.

Dylan Miner was credited with the win, allowing three runs in five innings. Lucas Francis followed with three scoreless innings, and Gavin Rawstrom and Matt Burnett finished up in the ninth as USM improved to 9-12.

Charlie Furlong doubled home two runs during a three-run second inning for Colby (14-7).

BOWDOIN 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Gabe Peckler drove in three runs, including a tying RBI double in the seventh inning, and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Nick Merrill as the Polar Bears (12-6) edged the Monks (9-14) in Brunswick.

CJ Brito-Trinidad added three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Jared Wilhelm and Luke Stephens each had two hits and an RBI for St. Joseph’s.

BATES 12, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 5: The Bobcats (12-9) scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat the Beavers (3-18) in Lewiston.

Christopher Cimino singled home the go-ahead run, Brandon Biggane belted a two-run homer and L. Yardley doubled home two runs during the rally.

Tyler Attal also homered and finished with three RBI, and Jack Brennan was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Will Cauchon drove in two runs, and Hunter Labossier and Ryan Sargent each had two hits for UMF.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS UMF: Sadie Tirrell and Charlotte Cloutier each drove in three runs in the opener, starting the Monks (11-12) on their way to a doubleheader sweep against the Beavers (1-13) in Standish, 15-1 and 7-4.

The Monks took control of Game 1 with an 11-run second inning. Lydia Goodnough contributed a pair of RBI singles.

In Game 2, Olivia Howe opened the scoring in a five-run first inning with an RBI double, then added a sacrifice fly in the second.

Maddie Pike hit a three-run double in the second game for UMF and also drove in her team’s only run in the opener.

COLBY SWEEPS BATES: Abby Orso pitched a five-hitter and drove in two runs in the opener, and Sam Ahlholm allowed four hits in the second game as Colby (14-8, 3-3 NESCAC) swept a doubleheader from Bates (10-8, 4-4) in Waterville, 7-0 and 2-1.

Logan Luebbe and Chloe Wilcox homered in Game 1. In the second game, Emma Burnham tied the game with an RBI single in the second, and Luebbe singled home the go-ahead run in the third.

Kennedy Jones drove in the only Bates run with a first-inning double in Game 2.

BOWDOIN SWEEPS UNE: Sydney Lang and Liv Barrett hit RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Polar Bears (16-12) a 5-4 win over the University of New England (6-18) in a doubleheader opener in Brunswick.

Bowdoin’s Lilly Armstrong tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single in the sixth. UNE regained the lead in the top of the seventh when Megan Chamberlain singled home Grace Tutt, who finished the doubleheader with five hits.

Armstrong added three RBI in Game 2 as the Polar Bears built an 8-0 lead after two innings and held on for a 10-5 win. Angelina Mayers homered and drove in three runs, and JK Bradley was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Tutt led UNE in the second game with three RBI, including a two-run homer. Abby Miner had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ENDICOTT 26, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4: Ryan Hazard and Andrew Lawrence each scored twice for UNE, but the Nor’easters (7-7, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast) were routed by the Gulls (8-4, 4-0) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

TUFTS 20, BATES 7: The top-ranked Jumbos (12-0, 7-0 NESCAC) built a 13-3 halftime lead en route to a win over the Bobcats (1-10, 0-8) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Connor Hartman scored twice and Cooper Lance had a goal and three assists for Bates.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

TUFTS 16, BATES 6: The Jumbos (9-2, 5-1 NESCAC) broke up a close game with a 7-0 advantage in the third quarter against the Bobcats (5-8, 1-7) in Lewiston.

Maddy Roelofs scored twice for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, REGIS 3: Bridget Collins scored five goals, Lydia Dexter added four goals and two assists, and the Monks (11-2, 9-0 GNAC) stretched their winning streak to eight by routing the Pride (5-7, 3-6) in Standish.

St. Joseph’s also got three goals from Carson Battaglia, two goals and three assists from Shauna Clark and a goal and three assists from Mackenzie Siebert.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

OBIT: Jim Harrick Jr., who played at Pepperdine and worked as an assistant basketball coach at Georgia and several other schools, has died. He was 58.

Harrick Jr. died Tuesday at his home in San Marcos after battling a glioblastoma brain tumor for 2 1/2 years, according to UCLA. The school, where his father Jim Sr. coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995, announced his death.

IOWA STATE: Coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PARIS: South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women’s college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced.

The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.

