The top Democrats in the state Legislature have hired a consultant to review the office of Attorney General Aaron Frey in the wake of his apology for waiting eight months to disclose an ongoing romantic relationship with a staff member.

Aides to House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Sen. President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said late Friday that the Democratic leaders have hired Deb Whitworth of HR Studio Group to conduct a “workplace assessment” of the office.

“Whitworth has more than 40 years of experience in human resources and has served on the Maine Human Rights Commission for 11 years. She was first appointed to the commission by Gov. Paul LePage and was later reappointed by Gov. Janet Mills,” the announcement said. “The workplace assessment is expected to be completed by the end of May with a final report to follow.”

Whitworth declined comment in an email Friday night, referring a reporter to legislative leaders for more information. Spokespeople for the leaders, as well as those for the attorney general’s office, did not respond Friday night to requests for more information about the focus and scope of the review and the cost.

Frey admitted to “an error in judgment” for not disclosing the relationship sooner in statements to his staff and the media last week. His statement said the relationship with Assistant Attorney General Ariel Gannon and his lack of disclosure did not violate laws or office policies, but he also assigned a deputy to supervise Gannon going forward.

A workplace policy covering other state agencies requires supervisors to immediately disclose relationships with subordinates. But that policy does not apply to the AG’s Office, which has its own sexual harassment policy. That policy does not address workplace relationships.

Advertisement

The attorney general is selected by and answers to the party that controls the majority of seats in the Legislature. Democrats hold majorities in both chambers.

Talbot Ross and Jackson issued statements last week criticizing Frey and indicating they would seek a review.

“The Office of the Attorney General must hold itself to the same high standards expected of all branches of state government,” said Mary Erin Casale, a spokesperson for Talbot Ross. “Appropriate policies, procedures, and oversight are mandatory, not optional. The speaker of the House will ensure that the operations of the OAG and the actions of the attorney general undergo a thorough and transparent review.”

A spokesperson for Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, criticized Frey’s delayed disclosure of the relationship that began last summer, citing “his lack of transparency” and adding that his actions “reflect poorly on him and the office he holds.”

Legislative Republicans called on Democrats to hold the attorney general accountable.

“We are under no illusions that calling for Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey to resign or face appropriate disciplinary action will result in any consequences,” they said in a written statement last week. “Therefore we ask those responsible for his election, legislative Democrats: How do you intend to hold him accountable?”

Staff Writer Edward D. Murphy contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Legislative Democrats plan review of AG’s relationship with staffer

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »