A 17-year-old boy died after falling about 25 feet near the Otter Cliff area of Acadia National Park on Friday.

The National Park Service said the boy, whose name was not released, was hiking with friends when he fell. Park rangers and the Bar Harbor police and fire departments responded to the reports of the incident around noon and recovered the body.

The park service said rangers and other first responders performed CPR on the boy but were unable to revive him.

The Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the death, park officials said.

At about the same time, two separate bicycle crashes on the Park Loop Road caused injuries, the park service said. The road is scheduled to open to car traffic on Saturday.

