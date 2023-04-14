TOPSHAM – Rebecca Lee Springer Odom of Topsham, passed away at home on April 2, 2023. She was born on May 23, 1942, in St. Clair, Mich.

Rebecca was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Mid-coast Retired Educators’ Association, Topsham Garden Club, and American Baptist Women. She founded a parent’s group at Maine Medical Center for the parents of children with leukemia.

Her varied interests included teaching, quilting, gardening, and going “upta camp” at Oquossoc on Lake Mooselookmeguntic, in Rangley Plantation.

Her work history started as a long-distance telephone operator to pay for college expenses. Her teaching career began in Virginia as a French teacher of 4th to 6th graders. After moving to Maine, she taught French at Bath Middle School for one year and then taught 3rd grade in the Topsham schools, first at Williams School and then at the new Woodside School where she was part of the dedication. She taught 3rd grade for 25 years until her retirement in 1998.

Upon retirement, she volunteered as the fulltime clerk/secretary at the United Baptist Church for over 20 years. She also pursued her passion of making love quilts to donate to local police, fire departments and nursing facilities.

Rebecca was predeceased by her parents, Robert Russell and Lorraine Springer; her husband, Ralph Odom; and daughter, Roberta “Robin” Lee Odom.

She is survived by son, Russell Oliver Odom and wife Dawn; granddaughter, Jessica Lynn, husband Peter and granddaughter, Mina in Germany.

A time of shared remembrance will be held at United Baptist Church in Topsham on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life that is being put on by the church leaders. A burial at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta will be held at a later date. ﻿

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd Brunswick http://www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to

MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program,

12 Tenney Way,

Brunswick, ME 04022; or

United Baptist Church,

1 Elm St.,

Topsham, ME 04086