BASEBALL

Coach: Derek Soule (23rd year, 316-96-2 overall record, four state championships)

2022 record: 18-2 (Lost, 2-1, to Freeport in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Cam Irish (Senior), Mason Kelso (Senior), Sam Almy (Junior), Marky Axelsen (Junior), Jackson Leding (Junior), Ethan Robeck (Junior), Ryder Simpson (Junior), Wyatt Soucie (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: May 1 @ Yarmouth, May 5 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 12 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 15 YARMOUTH, May 16 @ Freeport, May 30 FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “We graduated five starters, including four first-team All-Conference players, two All-State players and the Winkin Award winner and we lost the bulk of our innings pitched, so it’ll obviously be a different team. We won’t have pitching that’s as dominant, but we do have a deeper staff. I expect we’ll be very competitive. I hope by the end of the year, we can play with anyone. The cupboard is not bare.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely’s cupboard is never bare, but it sure needs some replenishing after the big graduation hit that took Zach Johnston and Ryan Kolben (who will both play at the Division One level), as well as Max Cloutier and Brooks Williams. While the Rangers don’t boast the big names of years past, this is a squad that still has the potential to go all the way and they started in style Thursday with a 4-1 home victory over Fryeburg Academy.

Axelsen is a top returner. He made the All-Conference team last spring, hitting .453 with 29 hits, 26 runs scored, four home runs and 21 runs batted in. He’ll play shortstop and will help fill the pitching void as well. Almy, Simpson and sophomore Keeler Vogt will also contribute to the cause on the mound (he threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in the opener). Soucie, who hit .313 as a freshman, will be the primary catcher this season after seeing time a year ago when Kolben pitched. Kelso (.300, 3 home runs, 19 RBI in 2022) could do a lot of damage with his bat. He’s out with injury as the season commences, but should return soon and will play first base or be the designated hitter. Kelso was an Underclass All-Star last season. Almy (.308 in 2022), Irish (.417) and sophomore Wes Piper are other infielders of note. In the outfield, Leding, a second-team All-Conference selection last season after scoring 10 runs and driving in 11, Robeck (.316 last year) and Simpson will lead the way.

Greely has all the ingredients in place for another strong season…great coaching, strong pitching, solid hitting and good defense. The Rangers just need to take that final step in June. This group might just be the one that returns the program to glory.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Danielle Cimino (first year)

2022 record: 5-12 (Lost, 10-4, to Leavitt in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Maia Wright (Senior), Avery Butler (Junior), Haley Stewart (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 20 WELLS, April 26 GRAY-NG, May 1 @ Yarmouth, May 4 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 12 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 15 YARMOUTH, May 16 @ Freeport, May 30 FREEPORT

Coach’s comment: “The coaches and I are prepared to develop a strong team of young women who can be successful both on and off the field. We have a group of competitive young women who love the game. We’re excited to see where they can take themselves with their hard work and resilience. Any team can win on any given day. That is how we will approach every game.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely turns to a one-time standout to lead it back into contention this spring. Cimino (Class of 2013) was a star on the mound for the Rangers and led them to the Class B state final her senior year, when she was also chosen as Greely’s Spring Athlete of the Year. Cimino, who went on to pitch at Wheaton College, spent last season as a Rangers assistant coach and is now in the head role, as well as serving as a social worker in the district. She and assistants Rori Connolly (who played at Thornton Academy and the University of New England) and Mark Wright have begun the process of rebuilding the program and they have some talent to work with.

Butler, senior Devin Gifford and freshman Katherine Wallace will all see time on the mound. Butler also plays shortstop. Stewart is the catcher and she can make contact, hitting .306 last season. Wright is a top hitter. She batted .442 in 2022 when she was named a second-team league all-star. Freshman Samantha Santerre is another key newcomer of note.

Nothing will come easily in Class B South this season and Greely will take some time to hit its stride (as evidenced by an 8-4 home loss to Fryeburg Academy in Thursday’s opener), but this squad will show a lot of growth and improvement in the weeks to come. A playoff berth would be a great accomplishment, but regardless, the Rangers are in good hands and the future is bright.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Mike Storey (11th year, 73-62 overall record)

2022 record: 3-10 (Lost, 19-2, to eventual state champion Brunswick in Class B state preliminary round)

Top returning players: Matt Bolduc (Senior), Lukas Cook (Senior), Ben Hanson (Senior), Matt Kennedy (Senior), Parker Sasseville (Senior), Noah Turner (Senior), Sam Dudek (Junior), Jude Cook (Sophomore), Asa Giffune (Sophomore), Bez Mendelsohn (Sophomore), Angus Perry (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 25 @ Yarmouth, May 1 @ Waynflete, May 8 @ NYA, May 24 YARMOUTH, May 31 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “It’s a good group. A lot of fun to coach. We graduated a lot, but we seem to be jelling well. Last year’s freshmen have been playing really well so far. We’re not really deep, but our top guys can run with anybody. I’m pleasantly surprised how well this group has been doing. I have no idea where we’ll end up, but we hope to compete with the top teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Rangers’ record of a year ago is an aberration. Greely was in the thick of the title hunt for several previous seasons and despite Saturday’s season-opening 18-8 home loss to York, will likely return to form in the weeks ahead.

Dudek returns in goal. He’ll be helped by defensemen Bolduc, Jude Cook and Sasseville. The offense figures to start with Turner in the faceoff circle. He’s joined in the midfield by Giffune, Hanson, Mendelsohn and Perry, who projects to be a top scorer, along with Lukas Cook and Kennedy up top.

The Rangers have gotten off to a strong start in the preseason and look to parlay that into a competitive campaign. After a tough year, Greely is poised to return to form and the rest of the state better take notice.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Becca Koelker (10th year, 76-48 overall record, one state championship)

2022 record: 13-2 (Beat York, 13-7, to win Class B state title)

Top returning players: Addyson Babcock (Senior), Lauren Dennen (Senior), Rachel Goldburg (Senior), Allie Reed (Senior), Charlotte Taylor (Senior), Kylie Crocker (Junior), Katie Dubbert (Junior), Asja Kelman (Junior),

Pivotal games: April 18 @ Kennebunk, April 22 YORK, April 25 @ NYA, April 27 @ Windham, May 3 YARMOUTH, May 6 MESSALONSKEE, May 10 @ Waynflete, May 17 @ Yarmouth, May 19 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 22 FALMOUTH, May 26 @ York

Coach’s comment: “The girls are still motivated. They’re working hard, ready to go. The girls are really connecting and putting the pieces together. We’re playing with confidence coming off a championship season. I’m really encouraged so far. We’re definitely riding momentum from last season. We’ll see some really good competition all season. The potential is definitely there. We’re ready.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Last spring, for the first time since the Maine Principals’ Association began sanctioning girls’ lacrosse, Greely reached the pinnacle and after only graduating Karley Ferentz, the Rangers are understandably the favorite to repeat. It won’t come easily, however, and the team’s chances have taken a hit as would-be-top-scorer and junior Eva Williams will have to miss the year with a knee injury, but there is ample talent in reserve and this group is enthused about getting back to the big stage and bringing home another trophy.

Greely will be led by Dennen and Kelman on attack. Dennen scored four times in last year’s state final and was a first-team league all-star. Kelman is a multi-sport athlete who always comes up with the big play. They’re joined by sophomores Jane Flynn and Kylie Lord, who could make an immediate impact. In the midfield, captains Read and Taylor, who were both first-team all-stars in 2022, will provide leadership and strong play. Taylor figures to take the majority of draws. Defensively, the Rangers are solid with Crocker (an honorable mention last year), Dubbert and Goldburg all back in front of Babcock, an experienced goalie. Sophomore Annie Flick, who was injured a season ago, is a newcomer who will help the cause.

A grueling schedule will be a challenge, as Greely, which blanked Gray-New Gloucester, 20-0, in its opener (behind six goals from Taylor and four from Read), faces all of the best teams around with very few breathers. The end result might not be as glowing a record as a year ago, but all that matters is that the Rangers are battle tested and ready to go for the postseason, which by all indications, they will be. Winning an elusive title was a thrill. Capturing another would be even better. Don’t bet against this determined group.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: David Dowling (fourth year)

2022 results:

(Boys) 4th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 7th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Kennet Adande Kinti (Senior), Hayden MacArthur (Senior), Christian Wengler (Senior), Charles Anania (Junior), Gaelen Lucey (Junior), Sam Anania (Sophomore), Liam Magoon (Sophomore)

(Girls) Lia Traficonti (Senior), Abby Jacobson (Junior), Marinna Emery (Sophomore), Jacqueline Franklin (Sophomore), Caitlin Frost (Sophomore), Abby Lennox (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys hope to improve on their finish from a year ago. The girls hope to replace the loss of sprint points from last year with a greater diversity of scoring in distance and jumps.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely is poised to be near the top of the standings in the conference and the state, where it seemingly always is.

The boys’ squad returns Adande Kinti, who came in second in the discus and fifth in the shot put last season. Charles Anania is another thrower to watch (he was sixth in the javelin last spring). Sam Anania, Magoon and Wengler (seventh a year ago) look to score in the pole vault. On the track, Lucey is a top sprinter, Charles Anania runs the hurdles and MacArthur is a veteran distance runner, who will be joined by sophomore Liam Coull and freshman Tait Harvey.

On the girls’ side, Jacobson will be a sprinter to watch. She was third in the 200 and seventh in the 100 a year ago. Franklin and Lennox have experience in the hurles. Freshman Rowan Barry looks to step in and become a force in the longer races. Traficonti (fifth in the long jump last season) is the top jumper. Emery and Frost will be heard from in the pole vault.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tom Hurley (fourth year)

2022 record: 12-3 (Lost, 3-2, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Logan Guay (Junior), Charles Segal (Junior), Luca Cianchette (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This is a rebuilding year after losing 10 players to graduation over the past two years. Our goal is to build on our depth and be ready for another strong playoff run at the end of the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After back-to-back trips to the Class B South Final, the Rangers have been hard-hit by graduation, including losing standout Leif Boddie, who was an individual state finalist last spring. Weep not, however, as Greely still has enough talent to remain in contention.

Segal, a first-team all-star in 2022, will move into the top singles spot after going undefeated at No. 3 singles last season. Guay projects to be in the singles rotation as well. Cianchette will also play a key role. Junior Landon Jones and sophomore Joshua Justice figure into the doubles rotation. New juniors Charlie Palmlund and Willie Young could also make the ladder.

This is a squad that will steadily improve and will be very dangerous by the team the postseason arrives.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Marc Ouellette (third year)

2022 record: 11-3 (Lost, 3-2, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Rebecca Carlson (Senior), Chloe Pierce (Senior), Ruth Weeks (Senior), Emma Lindsey (Junior), Amara Quimby (Junior), Isobel Wright (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have a large group with good experience. It would be great to get five singles players to reach Bates and for the entire team to play at Bates more than once. Time will tell.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely’s girls have been to the semifinals or better in nine of the past 10 seasons and this year’s squad is eyeing a trip to the regional final, if not beyond.

This spring, the Rangers are led by Lindsey and Wright, who each made the All-Conference second-team in 2022. They’ll be competing for singles spots along with Carlson, Pierce, Quimby, Weeks and senior exchange student Anne Alfaro. Seniors Emma Bingham and Elise Ekowicki and junior Natalie Olsen are in the doubles mix.

Greely has plenty of talent and depth and will likely once again be one of the last teams standing in Class B South.

