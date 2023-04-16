ELIOT — As dry conditions and wind continue through the weekend, firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire in Eliot Saturday afternoon at the end of Slate Hill Road, which is off Goodwin Road, according to the Eliot Fire Department.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, 6.9 acres of brush were burning and spread to some tires. Crews were able to stop the blaze from further spreading.

The fire was “challenging” according to the Facebook post because the fire traveled to a very steep hill while gaining speed from the wind.

No one was injured, but the fire produced “lots of tired firefighters,” according to the department.

The cause of the fire was accidental according to the Facebook post.

Throughout Maine, there have been several wildfires in recent days, including one in Raymond on Friday.

According to the Maine Forest Service, the danger of wildfires is high in southern Maine because of dry conditions and dead leaves and brush, which could be fuel for fires.

In addition to Eliot firefighters, seven fire departments from surrounding towns and New Hampshire provided help: South Berwick, Berwick, North Berwick, Kittery, York, Rollinsford, N.H., Greenland, N.H.

Also helping were the Kittery Emergency Dispatch, Portsmouth Ambulance Steward’s Ambulance, and the Maine Forest Service.

