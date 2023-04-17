Ecomaine, Maine’s leader in single-sort recycling and sustainable waste management, is hosting its Earth Day celebration, ecofest, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, North Yarmouth’s Wescustogo Hall and Community Center.

Ecofest will have exhibitor and vendor tables with information and resources to help live more sustainably through waste reduction, reuse, recycling and composting; giveaways and raffle prizes; recycling and compost bins; activities for kids of all ages; and food trucks.

“For those ecomaineiacs familiar with our annual Open House event, it will have some similar elements — just in a different location,” said ecomaine’s Director of Communications and Public Relations Matt Grondin. “We want to be sure to take this opportunity to engage with Maine residents on Earth Day and do what we can to help increase public awareness of sustainable waste management strategies.”

The event will highlight the Environmental Protection Agency’s and Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s solid waste hierarchy in different stations with exhibits and vendors that exemplify reduction, reuse, recycling, composting, waste-to-energy and landfilling, in addition to papermaking activities, games, giveaways, free recycling bins and compost pails (while supplies last), raffle prizes and more.

Partners in the event will include Goodwill of Northern New England, GoGo Refill, Ruth’s Reusables, Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, Green & Healthy Homes Maine, PaintCare, WormMainea, Garbage to Garden, Agri-Cycle, the Maine DEP, Maine Standard Biofuels, Dental Lace and more.

Visit ecomaine.org/ecofest for more information.

