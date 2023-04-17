People who live in York County and meet certain income limits whose homes were damaged by severe storms on Dec. 23 and 24 could be eligible for grants up to $40,675 to help repair them.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson announced the program on April 13.

York is one of six Maine counties that were declared eligible disasters by President Joseph Biden following the pre-Christmas storm.

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Funds may be used for home repair expenses attributed to the storm, to prepare a site for a manufactured home or to relocate a manufactured home.

Recipients must have household incomes that do not exceed low limits based on their household size and county and must be located in an eligible rural area.

The Maine office of Rural Development is at: (207) 990-9160. Information is also available on the Rural Diasster Home Repair Program at: https://www.rd.usda.gov

