BOSTON — Defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes and 54 seconds.

It was the third-fastest time in the 127-year history of the race.

Chebet, 2021 winner Benson Kipruto of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania dropped Kipchoge from the lead pack around Mile 20 and then ran together for the last three miles. Geay won a footrace for second, 10 seconds behind and 2 seconds ahead of Kipruto.

Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner from Kenya, was sixth.

The fastest and most-decorated field in race history left Hopkinton, Massachusetts, amid a thick fog blanketing the hilly course, leaving the roads wet. The weather dampened Kipchoge’s chances of besting his world mark of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in his Boston debut.

The wheelchair divisions began shortly after 9 a.m., with the men’s and women’s elite fields following about 30 minutes later and three waves of recreational runners behind them.

Advertisement

A dozen former champions and runners from 120 countries and all 50 states were in the field 10 years after the finish line bombing that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. The race also included 264 members of the One Fund community – those injured by the attack, their friends and family and charities associated with them.

The city marked the anniversary in a ceremony on Saturday.

Although Kipchoge’s arrival in Boston gave the historic race more than the usual intrigue, the undulating course did not lend itself to fast times like the flatter ones in Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo where he established himself as the greatest marathoner in history. He also ran 26.2 miles in a Vienna park in 2019 in 1:59:40 – the only person ever to break 2 hours in the distance.

Marcel Hug, 37, of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds.

It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. It was the first race of the day. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35. Hug’s win was the second-largest in the Boston wheelchair race’s history.

In the women’s wheelchair race, American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title, crossing the line in 1:41.45. Her victory followed runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022. She was followed by Madison de Rozario of Australia in 1:46.55 and Wakako Tsuchida of Japan in 1:47.04.

This story will be updated.