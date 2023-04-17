BATH—There is new face on the sidelines leading the boys lacrosse team at Morse High School this spring.

Cooper Quenneville takes over for the Shipbuilders, replacing Jay Paulus. Former longtime Brunswick coach Don Glover will assist Quenneville.

“I’m trying to create a new culture around it, a new identity of Morse lacrosse; build a brand and get kids excited,” said Quenneville. “My hope is to create an environment they don’t want to miss.”

Quenneville comes to the Shipbuilders — who are are in a co-op with Boothbay — with plenty of playing and coaching experience. After graduating high school in Middlebury, Vermont, he played a year at Gould Academy in Bethel then played for four years at St. Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont.

His coaching experiences include the last six years as an assistant at Bowdoin College. He also was previously an assistant coach at Gould. He also started the Maine Mussels Lacrosse Club in 2015. That program works with players of all skill leveles from around the state.

Quenneville moved to Bath in 2020, and when the Morse boys lacrosse position opened, he said the timing was right to apply.

“I saw the program last year and noticed the kids were excited and wanted to play and wanted to learn,” he said.

Quenneville credits working under a variety of head coaches to help him prepare for this job. At Morse, he said he puts a premium on respect and accountability.

Quenneville added during the preseason that he was pleased with his team’s effort heading into the season.

“The energy seems super high and it seems positive and fresh and I’m pretty excited about it,” he said. “After (Monday’s practice), I’m hoping all my kids can’t wait to get to practice (Tuesday), and if I can create that every day, I’m doing something right.”

Morse/Boothbay opened the season with a 9-3 victory over Erskine Academy in South China. The Shipbuilders return to action Tuesday in Brewer against the Witches.