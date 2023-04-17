LIVERMORE — A driver was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Canton Road, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Gauthier, 30, of Auburn was driving his 2022 Subaru when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Mitsubishi SUV driven by Sheila Brown, 63, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Brown was declared dead at the scene and Gauthier was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Livermore police and NorthStar Ambulance responded around 6:09 a.m. to the state Route 108 area.

The crash is still under investigation.

