Griffin Brickett, Wells senior midfielder: Brickett won 72% of his faceoffs last season, helping the Warriors advance to the Class C semifinals. Brickett was a first team all-Western Maine Conference Class C selection as the faceoff specialist last season.

Andrew Burke, Deering junior midfielder: Burke scored 35 goals and assisted on 10 last season to lead the Rams’ offense. Burke does it all for Deering, taking faceoffs and playing man up or man down, rarely leaving the field. He grabbed 87 ground balls last season.

Kevin Burke, York senior midfielder: The Wildcats’ captain, Burke scored 39 goals and added 12 assists last season. A first team all-WMC selection last season, Burke will be an important player as York, which reached the Class B semifinals in 2022, looks to play well in June again.

Preston Fallon, Cheverus junior defender: A lockdown defender, Fallon has played as a long stick midfielder the last two seasons. The anchor of an experienced Cheverus defense, Fallon will routinely match up against the opponent’s top attacker. His speed can help the Stags transition from defense to offense quickly.

Roan Hopkins, Waynflete senior midfielder: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Hopkins is a strong two-way player and the leader of the defending Class C state champion Flyers. He scored 23 goals and had 31 assists last season. Hopkins will draw more attention from opposing defenses this season, Coach Andrew Leach said, but will get the ball to his open teammates.

Ben Kieu, South Portland senior goalie: Another Varsity Maine All-State selection in 2022, Kieu made 146 saves while allowing 70 goals last season. Kieu allowed just under six goals per game, and his strong stick work was a key as the Red Riots transitioned from defense to offense. He has committed to play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Hampton University.

Advertisement

Ben Kerbel, Scarborough junior goalie: Kerbel saved 63% of the shots he faced last season, and was selected all-SMAA by the conference’s coaches. His play in goal will be a key to success for a young Red Storm squad this season. Kerbel will serve as captain for Scarborough.

Keegan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior attack/midfielder: Already committed to play college lacrosse at Delaware, Lathrop scored 45 goals and assisted on 20 others last season as a sophomore. He’ll be an integral piece of the Capers’ offense as they make a run at a third straight Class A state championship.

Drew Noyes, Falmouth senior goalie: Noyes returns to Falmouth’s net after earning all-SMAA honors last season. Noyes made 12 saves in a 2-0 win over Windham in the Class A North final last season, posting a rare lacrosse shutout.

Nate Patterson, Cape Elizabeth senior long stick midfielder: The defensive leader for the two-time defending Class A state champions, Patterson led the Capers with 120 ground balls last season while forcing 35 turnovers. He plans to play college lacrosse at Bryant University.

Owen Redfield, Yarmouth senior defender: A captain and returning first team all-WMC selection, Redfield will miss time early in the regular season recovering from a shoulder injury. When he returns, Redfield will routinely defend the opponent’s top offensive player.

Jake Reeves, Brunswick senior goalie: A three-year starter in net for the Dragons, Reeves made 12 saves in Brunswick’s 14-13 win over Yarmouth in the Class B state championship game last season. He’ll anchor a new, yet seasoned, group of defenders this season.

Seamus Rohde, North Yarmouth Academy senior defender: NYA Coach Peter Gerrity described Rohde as “tenacious.” A strong defender who works aggressively to get ground balls and force turnovers, Rohde will be a key player for last season’s Class C runner-up. He assisted on two goals last season.

Reed Wescott, Windham senior goalie: An all-SMAA selection last season, Wescott gives the Eagles a chance to win every game with his aggressive play in net. Wescott allowed just four goals in three playoff games last season, leading Windham to the Class A North championship game.

Hayden Whitney, Thornton Academy senior defender: Whitney is the Trojans’ top returning defender and coming off an all-SMAA season. He had 84 ground balls and 25 takeaways last season. Whitney will play college lacrosse at NCAA Division II Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.