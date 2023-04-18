Earth Day-themed children’s stories will be performed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, during a presentation of Portland Stage’s “Play Me a Story” program at the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth.

The stories include “Grandmother Fish” by Jonathan Tweet and “Be a Tree” by Maria Gianferrari and will be followed by an interactive acting workshop.

The event is recommended for ages 4-10, and the cost is $15 for a child with adult and $8 for each additional child. For more information, go to maineaudubon.org.

