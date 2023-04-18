Nominations for are now being taken for Falmouth’s annual recognition of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the town and sets a positive example of citizenship.

The Citizen of the Year award last year was given to Richard Bicknell for his work on the town Community Development Committee and the Conservation Commission.

Award nominations must be 500 words or less, and are judged on criteria of contributions to community welfare, civic achievement, volunteerism and conscientious service to town government. Nominations must be submitted by May 4.

