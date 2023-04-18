Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, founded 61 years ago, was recently selected for a national program to help it plan for the next 61 years.

The museum in March was one of 79 museums and cultural institutions selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ Museum Assessment Program.

“We are honored and energized to participate,” said Samantha Sauer, the museum’s director of cultural affairs. “Maine Maritime Museum’s enrollment with the program will support current and future strategic planning as we look to the future to ensure continued access, use and stewardship of collections.”

The assessment will evaluate the museum’s operations and focus on the stewardship of the museum’s more than 20,000 objects and millions of rare documents, photographs and audio-visual materials.

“This is an amazing opportunity to receive valuable feedback in our application of best practices with collections stewardship,” said Kelly Page, collections and library services manager at the museum. “We are eager to learn and grow from the MAP experience.”

Amanda Pleau, the museum’s marketing and communications manager, said the museum had a record number of visitors this winter thanks to a free admission weekend sponsored by Bath Savings.

“We’re working on being a place people come to multiple times a year,” Pleau said. “(The assessment) is going to help us maintain best practices for our collections and archives and make sure we’re on par with some of the nation’s leading collecting institutions.”

