A look into the open kitchen at Tiqa in this photo from 2016. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Old Port pan-Mediterranean restaurant Tiqa announced Tuesday that they’ll be closing indefinitely after nine years in business, citing challenges they’ve faced since the pandemic.

“Over the past three years, since COVID started, we have faced an exhausting ever changing set of dynamics that we have yet to figure out how best to handle,” a post on Tiqa’s Facebook page from owners Deen Haleem and his wife, Carol Mitchell, reads in part.

“Because of this, we have decided to close TIQA and consider all possible future options,” the post continued. “We will continue to be closed until a new direction is determined and we do not know how long that will take.”

The business, located at 327 Commercial St. next to the Marriott Courtyard, was closed as of Tuesday. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

