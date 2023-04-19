Adam Gwarjanski tossed a no-hitter and Poland erupted for 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-1 win over Lewiston in a five-inning game Wednesday in Poland.

Gwarjanski allowed one run in a wild but hitless top of the first inning, then settled in and shut down Lewiston (0-1) over the next four innings to earn his second win of the season.

Sam Paladino and Travis West paced Poland (2-0) with two hits and four RBI apiece. Each had a double, as did Drew Sayler.

MORSE 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Caleb Harvey and Gavin Baillargeon had two hits apiece as the Shipbuilders won their season opener in Bath.

Harvey drove in three runs, and Baillargeon, Oscar Nelson and Braylon Williams drove in two apiece. Baillargeon, Nelson and Jackson Murray combined to throw a four-hitter.

Jake Maschino drove in two runs for Gray-New Gloucester (0-2).

SOFTBALL

POLAND 15, LEWISTON 14: The Knights (2-0) scored the tying and winning runs on an error in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Blue Devils (0-1) in Poland.

Poland’s Maggie McGlauflin went 4 for 4 for the second time in two games. She also drove in two runs. Nicole Rioux tripled and drove in three runs, Olivia Rioux tripled and had two RBI, and Khloe O’Leary doubled and drove in two runs.

Lewiston’s Reese Maynard had four singles and an RBI. Elissa Nadeau and Ava Dionne each finished with two hits and an RBI, and Jersey Cunningham singled twice.

OCEANSIDE 16, CONY 6: Jordan Hoose had five hits as the Mariners won a season opener in Augusta.

Maddie Ripley added two hits, and Hayley Tufts earned the win in the circle.

Torrie Webber and Olivia St. Peter notched two hits apiece for Cony (0-1).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 12, BONNY EAGLE 5: Tobias Perkins, Jake Lord, Alex Yeaton and Blake McPherson all scored twice for the Eagles (1-1) in a win over the Scots (0-1) at Standish.

Connor Krunkkala led Bonny Eagle with two goals.

Windham goalie Reed Wescott made nine saves. Bonny Eagle’s Mason Leblanc stopped 12 shots.

