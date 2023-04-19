GIRLS

1. York: The defending Class B champions return a strong squad and should collect significant points at the state meet from Cary Drake, who swept all three distance events at the Class B indoor championships. She’s joined by Molly Kenealy, who was the runner-up in the 800 last spring; Elizabeth Buckley, who took fourth in the 400; and Greta Yauch, who was fifth in the race walk.

2. Scarborough: The Red Storm return sprinters Caroline Fallona and Emerson Flaker, both of whom should deliver significant points at the Class A state meet. They also have distance runner Kyleigh Record, all four legs from last year’s winning 1,600 relay, and three of the four legs from their second-place 400 relay. The freshman class should have an impact.

3. Bonny Eagle: Addy Thibodeau, who won the 2-mile at the Class A indoor state meet, and Julia Pendleton, who won the long jump, will lead a cadre of strong athletes. The Scots also have Allie Hesler, who placed in the mile and 2-mile indoors, and Gwen Catalano, who placed in the 2-mile.

4. Cape Elizabeth: Last year’s Class B runner-up brings back a wealth of talent. The Capers are led by distance runners Emma Young, who placed third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800 last year, and Hadley Mahoney, the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200. In the sprints, the Capers have seniors Grace Gray, who placed in the 100 and 200, and Maya Nelson.

5. Portland: The Bulldogs are poised for a big finish at the Class A state meet, led by sophomore distance ace Samantha Moore, a double winner at the Class A indoor meet. She’s joined by Ava Chadbourne, who was fourth in the 2-mile indoors, and Anneliese Collin, who was second in the pole vault and third in the high jump at the indoor meet.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The Class A indoor state champions feature Adam Bendetson, the indoor 2-mile state champion; sprinter Parker Killiard, the indoor 200-meter champion; and sophomore thrower Nate Murray, who won the shot put title. Distance runners Ethan Keller and Nate Driscoll, hurdler John Read and pole vaulter Wyatt Martin also should contribute at the state meet.

2. York: The defending Class B champions are led by senior Matt Charpentier in the throws. The Wildcats also return junior Landon Morrison, who was third in the 1,600 at the state meet last year; junior Charlie Newton, who scored in the 110 hurdles; and senior Kai Dunn, who was third in the javelin. And they have promising underclassmen who could add to the Wildcats’ point total.

3. Freeport: The third-place team from last year’s Class B state meet brings back Henry Horne, who won the 1,600 and high jump, and the entire winning 3,200-meter relay team – Horne, Ben Grimm, Ian Moore and Finn Furtney. Pole vaulters Reece Perry – the indoor state champion – and Enoch Boudreau are likely to dominate that event. Sophomore Israel Ditanduka should contribute in the long jump and sprints.

4. Bonny Eagle: The Scots, who finished third last year in the Class A meet, return Rowan McDonald, who won the 1,600 race walk; Ethan Kane in the hurdles; Jacob Schmader, who took fourth in the 400; and Xavier Lemieux in the 3,200. They also expect solid performances from Colby Cooper in the sprints, Kaden Sullivan in the throws, Brandt Abbott in the jumps and Tyler Gilbert in the distance events.

5. South Portland: The Red Riots have 68 athletes on their roster. They boast a large and promising sophomore class that includes Arnaud Sioho in the jumps, sprints and hurdles; Tyler Bryant in the jumps and throws; Enoque De Dieu in the jumps; Evan Small in the distance events; and race walkers Alexandy Pierre and Patrick Heffernan. South Portland should be near the top of the leaderboard at the SMAA championships and the Class A state meet,

