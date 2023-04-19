GIRLS
Shealyn Brochu, Morse sophomore, sprints/middle distance: Brochu captured the 400-meter title at the Class B state meet last spring (1:01.21) and placed eighth in the 800 (2:29.18).
Cary Drake, York junior, distance: Drake won the 1,600 (5:04.01) and 3,200 (11:21.65) at the Class B meet last spring while placing third in the 800 (2:21.67). Indoors this winter, she swept all three events at the Class B meet and placed third at New Englands in the mile (5:02.01).
Caroline Fallona, Scarborough senior, sprints: Fallona finished fourth (12.48) in the 100 and sixth (26.97) in the 200 at the Class A outdoor meet last spring. At this year’s indoor meet, she won the 55 (7.21) and took second in the 200 (26.35).
Emerson Flaker, Scarborough sophomore, sprints: Flaker finished second in the 400 (57.86) and fifth in the 200 (26.92) at the Class A outdoor meet last year. This winter, she was the Class A 400 champion (58.28) and took second in the 55 (7.38) and third in the 200 (26.41).
Maya Judice, Thornton Academy senior, vault/race walk: In an unusual double at the Class A meet last spring, Judice won the race walk (8:22.47) and placed sixth in the pole vault (9-0).
Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth junior, distance: Mahoney was runner-up at the Class B state meet in both the 1,600 (5:10.19) and 3,200 (11:38.72) last spring.
Samantha Moore, Portland sophomore, distance: Moore finished fourth in the Class A 1,600 (5:11.87) last year, then dominated the distance events this winter, winning the 800 (2:21.56) and mile (5:24.15).
Julia Pendleton, Bonny Eagle sophomore, sprints/jumps: Pendleton was fourth in the 200 (26.82) at the Class A outdoor meet. This winter, she won the long jump (17-2) at the state meet and led the state for the season with her mark of 17-5.
Lorenza Piper, Gray-New Gloucester senior, throws: Piper finished third in both the shot put (33-2) and discus (101-9) at the Class B state meet last spring. She’s returning from an elbow injury but expects to be ready to compete in the first meet of the season.
Addy Thibodeau, Bonny Eagle junior, distance: Thibodeau was the runner-up in the 3,200 (11:30.27) at the Class A meet last spring. This winter, she won the 2-mile (11:41.14) and posted the best time in the state all season – 11:26.51.
BOYS
Adam Bendetson, Scarborough senior, distance: Bendetson placed third in the 3,200 at the Class A meet last spring (9:42.65), then turned in a big indoor season, winning the 2-mile (9:31.52) and taking fourth in the mile (4:25) at the state meet. He also won New England 2-mile title (9:13.99).
Nathan Blades, Portland junior, distance: Blades just missed the podium in the 800 last spring, but made up for it indoors this winter. He took second at the Class A meet in the mile (4:22.38) and placed third in the 2-mile (9:59.4).
Andrew Card, Morse senior, sprints: Card was the Class B outdoor champion in the 400 in 50.78 seconds. He also took seventh in the 100 (11.60).
Matt Charpentier, York senior, throws: Charpentier won the shot put (59 feet, 1 inch) and discus (162-11) at the Class B meet last spring. Indoors, he broke his own Class B record in the shot with a winning throw of 57-10 1/2, then took second at New Englands with a personal-best throw of 59-8 3/4.
Nolan Garey, Poland senior, hurdles: Garey won the 110 hurdles (15.67) and was second in the 300 hurdles (43.02) at the Class B outdoor state meet. This winter, he defended his Class B title in the 55 hurdles, running a state-record time of 7.62.
Henry Horne, Freeport senior, jumps/distance: At the Class B meet last spring, Horne captured both the high jump (6-2) and 1,600 (4:31.43) and was runner-up in the 800 (2:02.50).
Maddox Jordan, Noble junior, middle distance: Jordan placed fifth in the 800 (2:00.32) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:27.90) at the Class A meet last spring and had a big indoor season, winning the 800 (2:00.56) and mile (4:20.65).
Ethan Kane, Bonny Eagle senior, hurdles: Kane placed third in Class A in both the 110 hurdles (15.33) and 300 hurdles (41.13) last year. Indoors, he was the Class A champion in the 55 hurdles (7.81).
Connor Langstaff, Windham senior, jumps: Langstaff was third in the high jump (5-9) at the Class A outdoor meet and sixth in the triple jump (41-6 3/4). He was recovering from a broken tibia this winter but is now healthy.
Reece Perry, Freeport junior, vault: Perry was third in the pole vault at the Class B meet last spring (12-6), then improved to 14-3 this winter. He won the indoor state title with a height of 14-1, erasing a 37-year-old Class B record.
