Brunswick police Officer Zach Huber was just about to get off his shift on Sept. 22, 2022, year when the call came in around 6 a.m.: A suicidal man had cut his arm at a residence and was bleeding profusely.

Huber was dispatched to the home and was the first officer inside.

“There was a lot of blood,” Huber said.

Instinctively, Huber reached for his department-issued tourniquet and used it on the man’s arm as they waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was hospitalized and recovered.

Huber’s actions that day saved the man’s life, according to police Chief Scott Stewart.

“He acted quickly and calmly,” Stewart said, adding Huber went “above and beyond.”

“I’m proud,” the chief said.

Huber was recognized for his actions by the American Legion 8th District earlier this month with an award for outstanding public service.

“I was humbled,” Huber said. “I was just doing my job. It’s nice to get the recognition, but it’s just another day as a cop.”

Huber, 26, grew up in Massachusetts and attended Unity College in New Gloucester, where he majored in conservation law enforcement. He graduated in 2019 and joined the Brunswick Police Department that year.

“He’s a stellar officer,” Stewart said.

Huber credited his training at the department for saving the man’s life.

“If we hadn’t trained, I probably wouldn’t have had that sixth sense to (apply the tourniquet),” Huber said.

“That’s what we do,” Stewart said. “When we’re called, we resort to our training, and this is an example of good training and being able to remain calm.”

