Paul Gaylord, head coach of the Kennebunk High boys’ tennis team, has been honored with the Northeast Section Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Now in his 33rd year of coaching, Gaylord led the Rams to the 2021 and 2022 Class A state titles, the first two in program history. The Northeast Section includes all six New England states plus New York and New Jersey.

Honorees for select sports were chosen based on their performance in the 2021-22 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy. Gaylord already had been selected as the NFHS Maine Boys’ Tennis Coach of the Year.