Paul Gaylord, head coach of the Kennebunk High boys’ tennis team, has been honored with the Northeast Section Coach of the Year award from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Now in his 33rd year of coaching, Gaylord led the Rams to the 2021 and 2022 Class A state titles, the first two in program history. The Northeast Section includes all six New England states plus New York and New Jersey.
Honorees for select sports were chosen based on their performance in the 2021-22 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy. Gaylord already had been selected as the NFHS Maine Boys’ Tennis Coach of the Year.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.