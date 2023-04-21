Thornton Academy took advantage of three walks and an error in the fourth inning to score four runs as the Golden Trojans opened their baseball season Friday with a 6-3 win over Portland in Saco.

Portland led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, but Josh Penney led off with one of his three hits, and walks to Henry Lausier, Evan Beaudette and Jeremiah Chessie forced in a run. Brayden Duane then put the Trojans ahead with a two-run single.

Josh Kopetski went six innings to earn the win, allowing four hits, one walk and two unearned runs while striking out six.

Henry Bibeau had a single, a double and two RBI for Portland.

KENNEBUNK 9, DEERING 0: Quinn MacDonald pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Max Andrews hit a grand slam as Kennebunk won a mutual season opener at home.

A double by Jackson Forrest in the fifth inning was the only hit for Deering.

NOBLE 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Aidan O’Connor pitched a four-hitter as the Knights opened their season with a win over the Scots in North Berwick.

O’Connor struck out seven, walked two and gave up just an earned run in the second inning.

Devin Place had two of Noble’s three hits off Cam Marcello, who recorded seven strikeouts and issued only one walk.

SOFTBALL

SCARBOROUGH 5, GORHAM 4: Angelina Pizzella hit a two-run homer to help Scarborough (1-0) build a 5-1 lead, and the Red Storm held off the Rams (0-1) in Scarborough.

The Red Storm were held to four hits by Gorham’s Amber Bretton but capitalized on six walks. Bretton also had 11 strikeouts.

Andi Cloutier was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Rams. Winnie Dubail and Makayla Quintal each had two hits.

Scarborough pitcher Natalie Moynihan gave up nine hits and four walks while striking out nine.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 15, BONNY EAGLE 2: Abby Bouffard scored five goals and set up two as the Tigers (3-0) rolled past the Scots (0-1) in Biddeford.

Cece Keller and Danielle Emerson each added three goals, and Keller also had three assists. Biddeford goalie Nataliah Martinez stopped five shots.

Lauren Manson and Grace Dixon scored for Bonny Eagle.

FREEPORT 14, LAKE REGION 3: Kate Tracy, Lana DiRusso and Mia Levesque all netted three goals for the Falcons (3-0) in a win over the Lakers (1-2) at Naples.

Freeport also got two goals from Reed Proscia and one each from Ava Stone, Skylar MacDonald and Gwen Dunham. Tracy was credited three assists, DiRusso had two, and Levesque had one.

Ashley Pelletier scored twice for Lake Region.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 15, ERSKINE ACADEMY 6: Marley LeBel paced Lincoln (1-1) with six goals and two assists in a win over Erskine (1-2) at South China.

Mariam Delisle added five goals, Celia Brinkler scored twice, and Abby Kopp and Allison St. Cyr also scored for Lincoln.