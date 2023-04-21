NAPLES — Kate Tracy, Lana DiRusso and Mia Levesque all netted three goals as Freeport defeated Lake Region 14-3 in girls lacrosse action Friday.

Freeport (3-0) also got two goals from Reed Proscia and one each from Ava Stone, Skylar MacDonald and Gwen Dunham. Tracy was credited three assists, DiRusso had two, and Levesque had one.

Ashley Pelletier scored twice for Lake Region (1-2).

BOYS LACROSSE

WELLS 15, MT. ARARAT 1: Gavyn Petrie collected six goals and five assists to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a win over Eagles (1-1) at Wells.

Eli Steere added three goals and three assists. Six others chipped in with a goal apiece.

Zander Kirk scored for Mt. Ararat.

