The Supreme Court is poised to make its first major abortion-related decision since overturning Roe v. Wade last June. The justices have given themselves until 11:59 p.m. Friday to decide whether mifepristone, one of two drugs used in more than half of abortion procedures in this country, should remain available as courts weigh a challenge to the drug’s safety.

Here’s what to know about the case, how we got here, and what could be next.

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

A group of conservative organizations filed a lawsuit questioning whether the Food and Drug Administration followed proper protocols and scientific evidence when deciding how to regulate mifepristone – one of two drugs used in medication abortions, which make up more than half of the pregnancy terminations in the United States.

The groups say that the drug is dangerous and should never have been permitted to be available to American consumers – an argument sharply refuted by mainstream medical groups. They are asking the courts to order the FDA to revoke its approval of mifepristone, removing the abortion pill from the American marketplace.

The Justice Department, independent health advocates and pharmaceutical companies have strongly opposed the lawsuit, saying mifepristone is overwhelmingly safe and that it would be a dangerous precedent for a court to interfere with the FDA’s oversight authority.

HOW DID IT GET TO THE SUPREME COURT?

The conservatives groups initially filed the case in Amarillo, Tex., a courthouse with one judge, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, a nominee of President Donald Trump with strong antiabortion views.

Kacsmaryk ruled in favor of the groups, ordering the FDA to revoke its approval of mifepristone.

The Biden administration appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, asking a panel of judges to pause Kacsmaryk’s ruling until the appeals process is concluded. (The appeal of any federal Texas case goes to the 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans.)

The 5th Circuit blocked Kacsmaryk’s order to the FDA to revoke approval of the drug, but did not grant the Biden administration’s request to preserve full access to mifepristone. Instead, it imposed significant restrictions on how and when people can obtain the drug. Among them: People can no longer obtain the pill by mail or have it prescribed by medical professionals who are not doctors, and can use it up until seven weeks of pregnancy, instead of the current 10 weeks.

The Biden administration then asked the Supreme Court to stay that ruling and restore full access to the pill while the lower courts consider the appeal of Kacsmaryk’s decision.

IS THERE OTHER LITIGATION INVOLVING ABORTION MEDICATION?

This is where it gets even more complicated. Just after Kacsmaryk issued his ruling, another judge in Washington state delivered a conflicting ruling in what can be viewed as a dueling abortion pill lawsuit. In the Washington state case, 17 states with Democratic attorneys general – and the District of Columbia – accused the FDA of wrongfully imposing too many restriction on mifepristone.

The lawsuit, which seeks to make it even easier to distribute the medication to patients, also was opposed by the Justice Department, which again argued that the FDA knows what it is doing and that courts shouldn’t interfere.

Judge Thomas O. Rice in Washington state, who was nominated by President Barack Obama, ordered the FDA to preserve “the status quo” and retain access to mifepristone in those 17 states and D.C.

It is unclear how the rulings by Kacsmaryk or the 5th Circuit would coexist with Rice’s order. But the coalition of Democratic state attorneys general says that if the dual rulings take effect, they would expect the FDA to preserve access to mifepristone in their states – even if it becomes prohibited in other ones.

WILL THE TEXAS CASE AFFECT DRUGS THAT ARE NOT ABORTION MEDICATION?

Kacsmaryk’s ruling marks the first time a judge has ordered the FDA to revoke the approval of a drug, and experts say that it could politicize the agency and undermine its ability to approve medication that Americans rely on every day. This could, they said, open the door for people to file lawsuits when they do not like a medication that is on the market – even if that medication has repeatedly been deemed safe.

Here’s what President Biden said in a statement: “If this ruling were to stand, then there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks.”

WHAT IS THE 2ND ABORTION DRUG, MISOPROSTOL, AND WILL IT BE AFFECTED?

Mifepristone is one of two drugs used in the standard two-step medication abortion regimen. The other is misoprostol, which is not affected by this ruling.

Many abortion clinics say that if they are forced to stop providing mifepristone they will continue to provide surgical abortions and, in many cases, a different medication abortion regimen that includes only misoprostol.

In a two-step medication abortion, a patient first takes one mifepristone pill, which terminates the pregnancy. About 24 hours later, the patient typically takes a four-pill dose of misoprostol – a drug introduced in 1973 to treat stomach ulcers – to soften the cervix and prompt contractions that expel the embryo or fetus.

While misoprostol is widely used on its own to perform abortions around the world, studies show it is less effective than the two-step regimen, and usually causes more cramping and bleeding.

WHAT IS THE COMSTOCK ACT AND HOW IT IS INVOLVED?

The Comstock Act is a Civil War-era federal law that originally prohibited the mailing of birth control, “lewd” or “obscene” material, and anything intended for abortion. It’s been whittled away over the years by the courts and Congress, but it’s still on the books, and antiabortion advocates have begun citing it to argue that it’s technically illegal to mail the abortion pill.

Justice Department lawyers have argued that mailing abortion pills does not violate the Comstock Act, in part, because senders cannot know if the recipient would use it illegally. They said abortion medication has other uses beyond terminating pregnancies and every state has exceptions for when abortions can be legally terminated, making it impossible to definitely know how any one person will use them.

But Kacsmaryk argued in his ruling that the law says you can’t mail items intended for abortion. So even if the FDA had correctly approved abortion medication, he argued, it’s illegal to mail it.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

