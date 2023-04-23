Brunswick’s property taxes are likely to increase by nearly 7.4% — almost double last year’s hike — after the Town Council last week showed little indication it would further alter its budget plan.

The council on Thursday reviewed the inflated municipal and school budgets, driven mostly by increased staff costs, and board members said there’s little room for cuts.

“Everything is more expensive,” said council Chairperson James Mason. “We knew this was going to be a very tough year.”

The $37.2 million municipal budget marks a 12.3% increase in spending. Employee salaries and benefits rose by nearly $1.8 million, while an additional $577,014 was planned for eight new staff positions and a $501,375 debt-service payment is due on the town’s purchase of 283 acres around Maquoit Bay last year for possible conservation. The municipal budget has a 2.3% tax impact.

The $52.9 million school budget is a 7% increase from the current fiscal year. Teacher salaries will rise by $1.7 million, while the special education budget increased by $900,333 and $838,500 was allocated for an expected influx of 100 students from asylum-seeking families this summer. The tax impact from the school budget would be 4.8%.

Last year, property taxes rose by just under 4%. If the municipal, school and county budgets are approved as is this year, the tax rate would rise nearly 7.4% to $23.29 per $1,000 of property value. For a $400,000 house, that means property taxes would increase by about $640.

“When it comes to the municipal budget, it’s the budget that needs to be,” Mason said. Fellow councilors agreed.

The municipal budget also includes $235,500 for improvements to parks and the recreation center, and $142,000 for CPR devices, radios, drug-analysis equipment and speed-monitoring trailers for the police and fire departments.

Councilor Kathy Wilson was concerned about some school staff positions that were paid for with federal COVID relief money that will run out, leading the school department to take on the cost of those positions.

“I wish there was some place in the school budget where they could cut it back,” she said, without identifying specific areas. “I’m not about to pick it apart.”

Councilor Nathaniel Shed said he was open to possible cuts and targeted the school budget’s tax impact.

“How do we balance that against affordability in living in this town?” he asked, without identifying possible items to cut.

Councilor Dan Ankeles said he supports the municipal and school budgets.

“I think this is the number,” he said, referring to the tax hike. “It’s unfortunate this is the number, but we have to be honest about the cost of what it takes to run this town.

“We find ourselves in a place where things cost what they cost. Making a town run, making a school system run, that is not cheap.”

Mason agreed.

“The budget that’s been proposed are basic needs for the municipal and school departments,” he said.

Councilor Abby King said she supports the budgets and stressed the importance of retaining personnel.

“That’s a game we want to stay ahead (of) if we want to keep safety personnel in place and good teachers in our schools,” she said.

There will be a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Brunswick Town Hall.

