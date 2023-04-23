The second annual Boots and Brews 5K Run will kick off at 10 a.m. on May 6 at 23 Depot St. in Freeport. Last year’s hosts are back: L.L. Bean, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, Gritty’s Freeport Brew Pub, Maine Beer Company and Mast Landing Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce.

Join the community for a timed run around downtown Freeport — walkers, skippers and hoppers are welcome, too. After the race, stick around and sample local brews at the after-party Beer Garden and Barbeque.

Register on the event website at bootsandbrews5k.com. Cost is $40.

The first 200 registrants will receive a free commemorative 2023 Boots and Brews pint glass. Runners 21 and older receive two free beer vouchers at the after-party Beer Garden. All registrants will receive a 2023 Boots and Brews swag bag.

The overall top three finishers in male and female categories will win a pair of iconic L.L. Bean boots (or equivalent store credit). Top two finishers of both genders in each age division will receive prizes. Event organizers will be on the lookout for participants with the most spirit. So, bring your energy and most creative outfit for a chance at receiving the Spirit Award.

For more information, contact Tawni Whitney, executive director of the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce, at [email protected]er.com or 847-5240.

