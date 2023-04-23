The City of Bath Climate Action Commission’s Climate Conversations at the Patten Free Library continue at 5:30 p.m. May 3. The public is invited to a presentation by Bridget Gifford, who will discuss Efficiency Maine’s residential offerings. The program will describe how homeowners can receive thousands of dollars in rebates for energy-efficient upgrades.

Gifford, program manager for Efficiency Maine, will provide an introduction to available rebates, financing options, technical resources and Efficiency Maine’s installer locator. She will touch on topics like heat pumps, insulation, heat-pump water heaters and more. As with all Climate Conversations, ample time will be allowed for community discussions and follow-up.

This free program will be presented both in person and on Zoom. Registration is required for Zoom only at bit.ly/3Ao2DU8.

This program is the fourth part of a continuing series of Bath Climate Conversations focused on learning, discussing and connecting around ways to sustain and support the town as climate change occurs. The Bath Climate Commission anticipates holding more future events that focus on information and funding opportunities for individual actions taken to improve our collective resilience.

