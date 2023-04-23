John Terhune’s report about the Guatemalan and Nicaraguan migrants who went missing from a house in Lisbon was an example of exactly why local journalism is important (“Mystery around Lisbon migrants worries advocates,” April 9). Terhune went beyond the press releases, tracked down sources and took time to explain the issues. More kudos go to the editorial staff for the April 16 editorial (“Our View: Lisbon case lays bare exploitation of undocumented workers”), which was both insightful and compassionate.

And finally, a huge bravo for publishing Spanish versions of both items, thanks to translations by Avi Chomsky. I think that’s a first for the Press Herald, and I hope it becomes a trend.

Claire Holman

South Portland

