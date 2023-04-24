Pure joy was our reaction to the Press Herald’s article of April 8 (“Thirty Mainers become citizens at joyful naturalization ceremony”). The beaming faces of Jonathon Kasongo and his son Amari, along with Zahraa Atiyah’s proud smile, touched us deeply.

Immigrants truly have built our state and country over centuries, and continue to do so. Cheers, applause, howls of joy accompanied our newest citizens being sworn in at Lyman Moore Middle School, according to what we read. That joy follows years of hard work, study, determination and, likely, obstacles put in their way in their homelands and here. Yet, they and thousands of others in Maine persist, chasing their dreams of U.S. citizenship.

They also remind us of what we and most native-born citizens take for granted at times. May we take humble pride in being born here, and be worthy of Jonathon’s, Amari’s and Zahraa’s excitement about being our fellow citizens. May our words and actions deserve their passionate and complicated journeys.

We thank them for enriching our country and state by being here. Welcome!

June & Roy Smoot

Kennebunk

