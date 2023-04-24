The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, which oversees the legal defense of low-income Mainers, has announced its new executive director, James Billings.

Billings has 21 years of criminal and civil legal experience, Commission Chair Joshua Tardy said. The commission also agreed to hire Toby Jandreau as the new chief public defender.

The commission’s current director, Justin Andrus, said his last day will be May 19 and that he will stay on to help in the transitions.

Andrus announced in February that he would resign the post by June 30. He shared his impending resignation in an email that he sent to private attorneys who work with the commission.

The month before, Andrus agreed to become the temporary head of the new rural defender’s unit, which employs the state’s first five public defense attorneys and began work in December. In doing so, the commission allowed Andrus to step back some from his work as executive director.

Jandreau will take over the post on June 1.

Advertisement

Lawmakers created the public defender’s office during the last legislative session. And Gov. Janet Mills has recommended funding 10 additional public defenders in the next two fiscal years.

But a majority of indigent defendants in Maine – including juveniles, parents in child protective cases, and people facing involuntary psychiatric commitment – still obtain representation from private defense attorneys who are reimbursed by the state.

Lawmakers agreed in February to raise the reimbursement rate for attorneys from $80 an hour to $150 an hour for the rest of the fiscal year, which the commission has been requesting since last fall when its attorney roster reached new lows.

The commission reported that on March 17, since the change, there were 217 rostered attorneys for the commission, up slightly from 197 on Jan. 12.

Commissioners are advocating to make the new $150 rate permanent.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Director of indigent legal services in Maine resigning

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: