Portland restaurateur Tobey Moulton plans to open a new restaurant this summer with executive chef Rocco Marzilli at the site of Louie’s Grille on Main Street in Cumberland.

Moulton recently announced on Facebook that he entered into a purchase agreement with Louie’s owner Jim Guidi, who closed his popular restaurant earlier this month.

The new restaurant will focus on homemade pizza and pub fare, Moulton said in the post.

He is a former co-owner and founding partner of Nosh Kitchen Bar, Taco Escobarr and Slab Sicilian Street Food in Portland. Marzilli has worked at Nosh and The Monhegan House and helped open Owl and Elm in Yarmouth in 2016.

He and his partner Simone Burdet, who is also in the restaurant/hospitality industry, and their two children live in Cumberland.

“Rocco, Simone and I look forward to fostering new relationships in Cumberland, making many new friends and hopefully employing/mentoring countless Greely High School students in the coming decades,” Moulton said in his post. “We also would like to thank Jim for passing the torch to us and trusting we will continue to provide for this community.”

