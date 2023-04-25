YARMOUTH — The Greely girls’ lacrosse team has a goal of getting a little bit better every single day.

And if they do, the Rangers are confident the wins will keep coming.

The Rangers, the reigning Class B state champion, rode a fast start and balanced scoring to a 10-4 win over North Yarmouth Academy, the Class C champion last season, on Tuesday afternoon at Lewis Field.

Asja Kelman and Lauren Dennen scored three goals apiece for the Rangers, who improved to 3-1.

“Obviously, we (want to win states) again, but at the same time, it’s a lot of pressure,” said Kelman. “We’re pushing hard. Getting just one percent better every day is our motto this season.”

The Rangers scored four goals in less than three minutes to set the tone. Dennen finished from Allie Read, scored unassisted and set up Charlotte Taylor for a goal, before Jenny Medrano converted a free position shot.

Advertisement

The Panthers (1-2) responded out of a timeout with unassisted goals by Vy Tran and Lauryn Casey, and held Greely scoreless the rest of the first half.

The Panthers had some great chances to draw even closer, but Rangers goalie Addyson Babcock (five saves) denied Tran, Lyla Casey and Lauryn Casey.

Early in the second half, Greely snapped a 20-minute scoring drought, when Kelman scored her first goal, from Taylor.

Taylor then scored unassisted and Read picked up a loose ball in front and fired it past NYA goalie Anaya Roundy (four saves). Then with 12:14 to go, Kelman converted a free position to make it 8-2.

“All points of attack have our strong suits,” said Kelman. “We work really well together and trust each other. We work as a unit. We never work as one.”

The Panthers again responded. Leah Dube scored from Tran and Lauryn Casey finished an assist from Lyla Casey, her sister, but Kelman’s third goal, from Dennen, ended all doubt. Dennen then scored for the final time to account for the final score.

Advertisement

Five different Rangers scored in the victory and half of their goals were assisted.

“We had a better second half than the first,” said Carrie Bush, Greely’s assistant coach who was filling in for Becca Koelker, who was out sick. “We cleaned up a few things.

“It’s fun to be able to have (great players) all over the field. Charlotte is awesome, Lauren took control down low and Asja is everywhere, all the time.”

NYA had as many shots as the Rangers, but couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities.

“Overall, I’m happy with the way we played,” said Panthers Coach Molly Moss-Stokes. “Greely’s a great team. They have some really good players and made some awesome plays throughout. It’s always fun to play them.

“Coming into the second half, I was hoping for a little more productivity on attack, but it didn’t happen. That’s just the way it went today.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous