Sarah Theriault scored six goals and the Marshwood girls’ lacrosse team beat Thornton Academy, 11-10, on Tuesday in Saco.

Lindley Gori added three goals and Madison Poitras had two for Marshwood (2-1).

Morgan Bolduc and Ameila Benoit had three goals apiece for Thornton Academy (1-2). Emma Boissonneault added two goals, while Ayla Littlefield and Natalie Hilton also scored.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

PORTLAND 16, CONY 3: Louis Thurston recorded five goals and three assists as the Bulldogs (2-1) roll past the Rams (0-4) in Augusta.

Brady Toher added four goals and three assists for Portland, with Harry Rubin had a goal and five assists.

Clyde Spencer stopped seven shots for the Bulldogs.

FALMOUTH 18, GORHAM 5: Gio Guerrette had five goals and an assist as the Navigators (3-0) beat the Rams (1-2) in Falmouth.

Joey Guerrette added four goals and three assists, while Hayden Davis had three goals and three assists for Falmouth.

SOFTBALL

WELLS 14, FREEPORT 5: Delani Brown allowed seven hits, struck out 11 and walked seven, while going 2 for 3 with 5 RBI to lift the Warriors (1-1) past the Falcons (1-2) in Wells.

Kylie Corbett and Savannah Tardiff had a pair of hits each for Wells.

Norah Albertini and Lilliana Larochelle had three hits apiece for Freeport, both drove in a pair of runs.

SACOPEE VALLEY 36, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Keira Greene had five hits to fuel a 22-hit attack as the Hawks (3-0) rolled to a win over Rangers (0-1) in Kittery.

Sacopee Valley scored 14 runs in the top of the third and finished with 15 bases.

Brianna Eastman, Emma Boulanger, Hannah Libby, Bridget Landry and Lindsey Fox all had multiple hits.

BASEBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 13, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: The Hawks (3-0) scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning on their way to a win over the Rangers (1-3) in Kittery.

Carson Black went 4 for 4 for Sacopee Valley. Caleb Vacchiano earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one.