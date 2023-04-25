Youth poverty, homelessness and suicide attempts have risen. High school graduation rates have dropped.

Three years after the onset of the pandemic, Maine’s children are still feeling the impacts of disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to a range of data. And, in many cases, groups that were struggling the most prior to the pandemic continue to face the greatest barriers.

The Maine Children’s Alliance on Tuesday released its 2023 Kids Count data book, a sweeping collection of metrics used to measure the general welfare of Maine’s youth. The data released by the public policy and advocacy nonprofit covers a wide range of topics including mal-treatment of children, substance use, obesity, school attendance and graduation, childcare, poverty, homelessness and mental health.

Although there is some information that shows improved conditions for Maine’s youth, most statistics tell a story of children struggling in a wide range of areas.

In 2021, 34,000 Maine children — 13.8 percent of the state’s youth — were living in households below the poverty line, which that year was $27,740 for a family of four. In 2022, 2,654 Mainers 18-years-old and under went to the emergency room for suicide attempts or due to suicidal thoughts. The same year, 2,142 Maine students were confirmed as homeless.

At the same time, the state high school graduation rate dropped from 87.4 percent in 2020 to 86.1 percent in 2021 after years of improvement. The rate remained at 86.1 percent in 2022, the lowest graduation rate since 2016.

Maine Children’s Alliance research associate Helen Hemminger said Mainers need to come together to support the state’s youth.

“It’s important that we work to help all children in Maine thrive. It’s important to Maine as a whole and to the future of the state,” she said. “Children are our future.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: