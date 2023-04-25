Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Rebecca Corbett will be interviewed via Zoom by Morning Sentinel reporter Zara Norman on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.

Rebecca Corbett is the editor who spearheaded The New York Times’ 2017 investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. That investigative journalism was depicted in the 2022 movie “She Said.” Corbett started her career at the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, where she was promoted to state editor. After a couple years, Corbett moved on to work at a newspaper in Manchester, Connecticut, and then more than 20 years at The Baltimore Sun. She joined The New York Times in 2004.

