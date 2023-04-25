Spectrum Generations recently received a $10,000 donation from Central Maine Power toward the Cohen Deck Project, which will bring stylish shade canopies and views of bucolic landscapes to older and disabled adults at Hallowell’s Cohen Community Center.

The project is a $200,000 capital campaign-funded effort by Spectrum Generations to create a community-inspired outdoor social dining area that will also allow for an 80% increase in services offered at the Cohen Community Center. Members of CMP’s Customer Care team who serve as Meals on Wheels volunteers with Spectrum Generations were there April 11 to present the gift.

“It makes a big difference,” said Gerard Queally, president and CEO of Spectrum Generations at the event. “It really brings a sense of community; I appreciate CMP helping us.”

“We are delighted to further our partnership with Spectrum Generations,” said Linda Ball, vice president of customer service for Central Maine Power. “For more than a year, CMP customer service representatives have joined Spectrum Generations members for lunch where we provide in-person assistance with their electric bills. We truly value the opportunity to meet our customers and help answer their questions.”

In addition, an anonymous donor has recently committed to a $25,000 community gift match — meaning, every donation made right now will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

As of mid-April, Spectrum Generations has raised 50% of the needed funds for the Cohen Deck Project. The deck build is expected to reach completion in late summer 2023. For more information or to contribute, visit spectrumgenerations.org/about/deck-project.

