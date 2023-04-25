One of Bath’s most recognizable citizens was again honored for his volunteer work on Tuesday.

Antonio Garreton, nicknamed “Tony Dancer” as the longtime owner of the Tony Dance Fiesta studio on Centre Street, was presented with a Maine Spirit of America award during a ceremony at the Sagadahoc County Courthouse. He was among eight people and groups from Sagadahoc County to receive the award.

Garreton was lauded for his volunteer work with the Bath Area Food Bank and Midcoast Youth Center.

“I feel very grateful,” he said. “It is a great honor to receive this special award.”

Garreton in 2021 was named Bath’s Citizen of the Year. He cooked and delivered meals to elderly Bath residents during the coronavirus pandemic and gathered school supplies for the Midcoast Youth Center. He volunteers for community events and mentors people he meets at his dance studio, especially those who are new to the country.

“Everything that we do, we are sending a message,” Garreton said. “Supporting others helps us grow as human beings.”

Bruce Flaherty started the Maine Spirit of America program in 1990 to honor volunteers across the state’s 16 counties.

“They add so much to the communities, the county, the state,” Flaherty said.

Garreton, who was born in Peru, moved to the United States in 1987 and came to Bath in 2004. He said the city has embraced him and calls it his adopted home.

“His impact on this community is tremendous,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, who attended Tuesday’s ceremony. “He represents the people and culture of this city.”

These are the seven other Sagadahoc County residents and organizations recognized for their volunteerism Tuesday:

• Greg West, of Bowdoin, for outstanding service as the deputy chief of Bowdoin Fire and Rescue.

• Elaine Diaz, of Bowdoinham, for her service to the Bowdoinham Cemetery Advisory Committee.

• James Peavey, of Georgetown, for exemplary service as chairperson of Age-Friendly Georgetown.

• Douglas Alexander, of Phippsburg, who has served for more than 15 years as harbormaster, shellfish warden and fire department member.

• Tracy Tuttle, of Richmond, for organizing fundraisers for people in need and helping with Richmond Days and the Halloween Festival.

• Katy Powers, of West Bath, for serving on town committees and advocating for housing sustainability and education.

• The Friends of the Nequasset Cemetery of Woolwich for its work maintaining the cemetery.

