The University of Southern Maine on Tuesday unveiled a new $2.5 million training facility and simulation lab for nursing students.

The Boyne Family Advanced Simulation and Interprofessional Education Center is located on two floors of the Science Building in Portland. It includes a simulation lab that replicates hospital rooms and a patient’s home and an athletic and physical training teaching lab, and provides the capacity to train future nurses in telehealth and mobile health monitoring.

USM paid for the facility with a $1 million gift from the Boyne family and $1.5 million from a 2018 voter-approved workforce development bond.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »