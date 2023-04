Household hazardous waste collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Brunswick Public Works, 9 Industry Road.

Residents must pre-register through the town website, brunswickme.org, and proof of residency will be required.

Public Works asks residents to leave items in their original containers, tighten caps and secure lids, identify unlabeled containers and pack similar items together in a box.

